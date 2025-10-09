CM to assess ground sentiment in region ahead of key elections

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP State President Ravindra Chavan will conduct a review meeting (kal chachani) of BJP leaders and office-bearers from Marathwada on Friday between 1 pm and 3 pm, in the backdrop of the upcoming local self- governing body elections and the Marathwada Graduates' Constituency election.

The internal review will focus on whether the party should contest elections independently or as part of the Mahayuti alliance, and assess the current on-ground political situation. Given that the BJP’s election strategy heavily depends on State and Central Government schemes, all eyes are on what guidance the CM and State President will offer to the cadre based on this sentiment check.

The meeting and gathering will be held at Gymkhana Club on Jalna Road, where election planning and strategic brainstorming are expected to take place. Key leaders expected to attend include OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save, Environment Minister Pankaja Munde, MP Dr. Bhagwat Karad, MLC Sanjay Kenekar, MLA Prashant Bamb, MLA Anuradha Chavan, along with city and district-level BJP office-bearers.

The current political landscape of BJP includes 19 MLAs from Marathwada and 2 Rajya Sabha MPs. Not a single Lok Sabha MP has been elected from the region. It may be noted that 3 BJP MLAs from Marathwada currently serve as ministers in the state cabinet. This entire leadership will now be tasked with preparing for elections to Zilla Parishads, Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils, Nagar Panchayats, and Panchayat Samitis. Although a core election committee has been formed, internal factionalism remains a challenge and is likely to be discussed during Friday’s meeting.

Sudden meeting amid shifting sentiments

The emergency nature of the meeting has raised eyebrows. Amid speculation on social media about whether anti-BJP sentiment is growing in the region, the party appears to be gauging public reactions to the recently announced relief package for excessive rainfall and whether it could translate into electoral gains.

Sources within the BJP suggest that the decision to hold this sudden divisional-level meeting was taken to get feedback from various stakeholders. Many BJP leaders reportedly received last-minute invitations to attend.

Box

Local Self-Government Bodies in Marathwada

– Municipal Corporations: 5

– Zilla Parishads: 8

– Panchayat Samitis: 76 and

– Municipal Councils: 52