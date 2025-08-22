CM to inaugurate 900-mm water scheme today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will visit the city on 23 August. After arriving at the airport at 2.55 pm, he will proceed by car to the municipal corporation’s Pharola Water Treatment Plant. At 4.15 pm, he will perform the traditional ‘jalapujan’ of the 26 MLD water supply project and review the work. Thereafter, at 5.15 pm, he will return by car to Chikalthana Airport.