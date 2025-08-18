CM to inaugurate additional water supply scheme

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will today inaugurate the operation of 200 MLD of water on Tuesday evening (5 pm). With the intention that the city may receive an additional quantity of water, the 900-mm pipeline was laid between the Jayakwadi Dam and the city by spending Rs 200 crore. Accordingly, the water treatment plant of 26 MLD capacity was also built at Pharola. Accordingly the city will get an additional quantity of 26 MLD of water in their taps.

Additional 26 MLD water supply from today

Due to delays in the ₹2,740-crore new water supply scheme, the then Divisional Commissioner Sunil Kendrekar had initiated an alternative arrangement to ensure additional water supply to the city. At a cost of ₹200 crore, a 900 mm diameter pipeline was laid from Jayakwadi to Nakshatrawadi. Meanwhile, work on a 26 MLD-capacity water treatment plant has been underway for the past year. Two days ago, the trial run of this plant was successfully completed. From Tuesday onwards, the city will start receiving an additional 26 MLD of treated water.

Until now, the city was receiving about 140–145 MLD of water through three pipelines of 1,200 mm, 900 mm, and 700 mm diameter. In the future, the 700 mm line will be completely phased out, and the plan is to supply 75 MLD through the 900 mm pipeline.

Administrator camps at Pharola

The administrator G Sreekanth personally inspected the trial run at the Pharola water treatment plant on Sunday. From Monday afternoon onwards, he camped at Pharola to monitor preparations. In the evening, a joint meeting of the Municipal Corporation, Police, and Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) officials was held on-site to finalise arrangements for Tuesday’s inauguration programme.

At present, several city localities receive water only once in six to eight days. With the new arrangement, supply to these areas will be advanced by at least two to three days, claimed civic authorities. Starting today, the city will receive 160–165 MLD of water daily. Citizens are now keenly watching how effectively the municipal corporation manages distribution to ensure adequate and equitable water supply.