CM to inaugurate; dedicate development works on Sept 16

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The chief minister Eknath Shinde will be performing ‘bhoomipujan’ and dedicating various development works in the city on September 16 (on the eve of Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din).

The list of works includes commissioning the operation of garbage processing plant in Harsul; starting of Mini Train in Botanical Garden N-8 Cidco; inaugurating the office of Zone Number 10; Fire Brigade Station at Kanchanwadi; Mobile Toilets; Aapla Dawakhana in Harshnagar; launching of Smart Guru App; Dedicating synthetic turf in five municipal corporation schools; starting beautification of Kamal Talao and performing bhoomipujan of laying drainage pipelines in Satara-Deolai.

It may be noted that the garbage plant in Harsul is ready for the past two months by spending Rs 40 crore government fund. Its operation has not been started so as to dedicate its service to the public. Moreover, the then minister Rajendra Darda brought the Mini Train for kids, 10 years ago, at Botanical Garden in N-8 Cidco. Sadly, the municipal corporation failed to operate it. However, the municipal corporation administrator, G Sreekanth, decided to operate the train for the kids.