CM to join Kawad yatra, TV center chowk shut for 5 hours

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Thousands of devotees are expected to join the Kawad Yatra organized today by various organizations and political leaders. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will also take part in the procession at TV Center Chowk after his arrival in the city this afternoon.

To avoid traffic chaos, police will keep TV Center Chowk closed to all vehicles between 2 pm and 7 pm. Assistant commissioner of police Subhash Bhujang has urged citizens to use alternative routes.

Routes closed for traffic:

• Ip mess chowk to Tv center chowk

• Sharad tea point to Tv center chowk

• Annabhau sathe chowk to Tv center chowk

• N-12 Visarjan well to Tv center chowk