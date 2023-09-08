CM to perform bhoomipujan of roads valuing Rs 100 crore on Sept 16

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The chief minister Eknath Shinde will be performing ‘bhoomipujan’ of the proposed construction of 61 roads of valuing Rs 100 crore on September 16. The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) will be constructing cement concrete roads in the city. The civic administration will be demanding Rs 300 crore funds from the state government on the occasion, said the municipal administrator G Sreekant.

Earlier, the CSMC published the tenders of these roads. The works were to start in June, but the civic body was waiting for an auspicious occasion to start the works.

It may be noted that the CSMC could not develop many roads which were sanctioned under the city development plan (CDP) due to paucity of funds. Hence the demand of funds will be made to the state government, underlined the civic chief.

Many roads in the city have huge encroachments. If the DP Plan is implemented to widen the roads then hundreds of citizens will become shelterless. There will be construction of 20,000 houses under Prime Minister Awas Yojana. Hence the affected citizens will be rehabilitated under PMAY. The roads including Champa Chowk to Jalna Road are necessary for the city, he said.

It may be noted that the construction of 111 roads (of valuing Rs 317 crore) were proposed under the Smart City Mission. The construction of 60 roads have been completed, while efforts are being taken to complete the remaining roads. There is opposition to the construction of roads at some places either due to encroachments or increase of its heights. Hence the works are done by convincing the citizens at every place. The most important thing is that the CSMC will have to share a financial burden of Rs 150 crore in the road project approved under Smart City Mission.

Details of 61 roads of valuing Rs 100 crore

Type of package - Number of Roads- Estimated Value (in Rs)

A-12- 25.17 crore

B-17- 25.25 crore

C-18- 24.93 crore

D-14- 24.50 crore