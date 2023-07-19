CM to review the development works in the district today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : A review meeting will be held in Mumbai under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde regarding various issues in the district on Thursday. The meeting will be held in the CM's committee room in Vidhan Bhavan at 3 pm.

In the meeting guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre along with principal secretary of concerned departments, Collector Astik Kumar Pandey, municipal administrator G Sreekanth and other senior officials will be present .

In this meeting, Balasaheb Thackeray memorial , Sant Dnyaneshwar garden redevelopment in Paithan, construction of international standard memorial of Swarajya Sankalpak Shahajiraje Bhosle in Ellora, Ajanta caves development project, Chikalthana airport land acquisition compensation and various issues related to farmers of Vaijapur constituency will be discussed.