CME on ‘Sound and Sight of Life’ held at Dr Hedgewar Hospital;

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme on “The Sound and Sight of Life Early Detection and Care” was organised by the ENT department of Dr Hedgewar Hospital on November 23, drawing participation from 135 medical experts. The session focused on timely identification of hearing and vision problems in newborns, management of high-risk infants and the importance of early intervention.

The programme was inaugurated in the presence of medical director of Dr Hedgewar Hospital, Dr Mahesh Deshpande, dean of RK Damani Medical College (SRIMS) Dr Swati Shirdkar, and president of Aurangabad OBGY Society, Dr Bhagyeshree Ranjwan. All three dignitaries underlined the need for neonatal screening, updated medical training and strengthening the bridge between academic learning and clinical practice.

The introductory address was delivered by Dr Deepak Bhisegavkar, while Dr Vaishali Khadke outlined the objectives and theme of the CME.

A series of expert-led sessions followed:

• Dr Bharat Deshmukh spoke on neonatal hearing loss, emphasising that timely detection is essential for a child’s linguistic and cognitive development.

• Dr Abhishek Paralikar detailed complications in high-risk newborns, including prematurity, infections and drug effects.

• Dr Abhignya Surve highlighted how early screening for Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) can prevent childhood blindness.

• Dr Suvarna Magar explained the importance of genetic-based evaluations, including CMV testing and identification of hereditary disorders.

The Kimaya Cochlear Implant Centre team handled planning, coordination, registration and logistics. The ENT department stated, “Early diagnosis is the key to securing a child’s future development.”