CMIA celebrates 79th Independence Day at Kranti Chowk

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Chamber of Marathwada Industries & Agriculture (CMIA) celebrated the 79th Independence Day with great enthusiasm at the rani lakshmibai Garden in Kranti Chowk on Friday.

The event was graced by police commissioner Pravin Pawar, inspector general of police Virendra Kumar, former CMIA president Giridhar Sangneria, along with dignitaries from the commissioner’s office. CMIA president Utsav Machhar, treasurer Saurabh Challani, Ravish Soni, Rishikesh Jaju, Aniket Patil, and Soham Kotak actively participated in the programme. The beats of the dhol pathak filled the atmosphere with patriotic fervour, while gifts were distributed to children at the hands of the dignitaries.