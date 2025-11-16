CMIA delegation meets CM Fadnavis; raises key industrial issues

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A delegation of the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA), led by president Utsav Machhar and hon. secretary Mihir Soundalgekar, met chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in the city and flagged major issues affecting the industrial belt.

The delegation asked the government to repair the damaged Bidkin–Chitegaon road and complete pending works on other key routes. CMIA also reported poor mobile network coverage and non-operational towers in the Auric (Bidkin and Shendra) area, which disrupt industrial operations. The team sought improved Pune road connectivity, better air travel options from the city, and the start of air cargo services to help manufacturing and trade. CMIA demanded 10 acres of land for a Skill Development Centre and another 10 acres of plug-and-play land for an IT/ITES hub. The association further requested fast-tracking of the AURIC–Shendra–Bidkin highway and continuation of the existing industrial tariff for the hospitality sector. The chief minister assured action on roadworks in Bidkin–Chitegaon, Vadgaon Kolhti, Sajapur, and Karodi, and said the government would address the issues raised. CMIA thanked minister Atul Save and MP Dr Bhagwat Karad for facilitating the meeting.