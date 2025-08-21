CMIA Delegation Visits Toyota Kirloskar Plant in Bengaluru

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A delegation from the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) on Wednesday visited Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Bidadi, Bengaluru, to study its industrial practices and work culture.

Toyota’s senior management welcomed the delegation and shared insights into quality control, disciplined operations, and skill development initiatives. CMIA members also made a presentation highlighting the industrial strengths and investment potential of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and the Marathwada region. CMIA president Utsav Machhar said Toyota’s quality standards and people-centric approach were “commendable” and urged Marathwada industries to adopt similar practices to strengthen competitiveness. Hon. secretary Mihir Soundalgekar noted that Toyota’s focus on employee training was inspiring, while vice president Atharveshraj Nandawat highlighted the importance of organizational culture in achieving global benchmarks. The delegation expressed gratitude to chairperson and MD Geetanjali Vikram Kirloskar and vice chairperson Manasi Kirloskar Tata for facilitating the visit. CMIA also thanked GM Ravi Sonatakke and plant general manager Jagdish P. S. for their support. Senior Toyota officials present included DMD Swapnesh Maru, chief communication officer & director) Sudeep Dalvi , EVP & director B. Padmanabha, EVP & Director G. Shankara, VP Prabhat Kiran, VP Naveen Chandra , and VP Ramesh Rao. The CMIA delegation comprised treasurer Saurabh Challani, joint treasurer Utkarsha Patil, executive secretary Ravindra Manavatkar, zonal head (AURIC) Aniket Patil, Zonal Head (Rest of Marathwada) Ravish Soni, head of agriculture & infrastructure Ankit Kale, head of trade facilitation cell Rishikesh Jaju, head of government relations Rishikesh Gawli, along with Jayraj Patil and Yashraj Pitti. This visit proved to be highly insightful and inspiring for local entrepreneurs. It is expected to encourage industries in Marathwada to adopt and implement advanced industrial practices for sustainable growth.

