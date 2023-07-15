CMIA demands national level skill development centre at Auric

Necessary to support the growth of the industry

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) has requested the Department of Industry Promotion and Internal Trade (DPIIT) secretary and Invest India chairman, Rajesh Kumar Singh, to set up a national level skill development centre in Auric. The CMIA delegation met Singh and national industrial corridor development corporation vice president Abhishek Chaudhary at the Auric office in Shendra on Saturday to discuss the proposal.

The delegation consisted of vice president Arpit Save, secretary Utsav Machhar, and joint secretary Ashish Gadekar. During the meeting, Save said that Marathwada has seen significant industrial development in the last few decades, creating employment opportunities for lakhs of people. The CMIA believes that the establishment of a skill development centre is necessary to support the growth of the industry. The region has a large number of automotive companies, and the CMIA hopes to attract investment in the defense sector and projects in the electronics sector. To promote this ecosystem, there is also a need for establishment of national level technology based educational institutes that will help in the creation of skilled manpower. Managing director of MITL Suresh Kakani, Joint MD Dutta Bhadakwad and other officials were present.

The CMIA provided detailed information about their efforts to attract investment in the region, which led to three major investments in the electric vehicle, pharmaceutical, and film sectors last year. The region has large industrial clusters in automobiles, electronics, and engineering, with new technology-based industries such as EV and IoT investing in the area.