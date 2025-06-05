CMIA hosts meet on safety management

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA), in association with the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH), organised a workshop on the theme ‘Behaviour-based safety management’ (BBS), recently.

Joint director, DISH Pramod Surse, assistant directors Aakash Talwadkar, and Sheetal Gaikwad were present. Saurabh Chhalani presented an overview of various industry-focused initiatives undertaken by the CMIA.

Lauding the CMIA initiative, Surse emphasized the importance of such workshops and elaborated on the core objectives of BBS and its role in enhancing workplace safety across industries.

Talwadkar conducted a focused session on the topic ‘Working at height,’ highlighting critical safety measures to be taken while working at elevated locations. His presentation was supported by relevant video clips.

A detailed technical session on BSB was conducted by senior manager – EHS, Garware Hi-Tech Chetan Deshpande. He covered key concepts such as safety culture, risk identification, safe behaviour, accident prevention principles, the 80-20 and 70-30 rules, and practical implementation of BBS systems. His presentation included theory, demonstrations, and real-life examples. Former CMIA president Gautam Nandawat and treasurer Mihir Saundalgekar were present.