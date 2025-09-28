CMIA requests skill development center to boost employment in Marathwada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) has urged Maharashtra’s Minister for Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, to establish a modern skill development center in Marathwada. The meeting took place on September 26, aiming to provide industries with trained manpower and create employment opportunities for local youth.

CMIA president Utsav Machhar outlined the organization’s vision for the center. He highlighted gaps in the current skill ecosystem, the shortage of trained workers affecting local industries, and proposed the Aurik Bidkin site as suitable for the center. Minister Lodha praised CMIA’s initiative and asked the organization to submit a detailed proposal. He advised checking space availability in government ITIs or other state institutions in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and suggested exploring a joint venture to speed up the project. The minister assured full support from his ministry for the initiative. The CMIA delegation included President Utsav Machhar, Vice president Atharveshraj Nandavat, treasurer Saurabh Challani, joint secretary Dr Ashish Gadekar, head of government relations Rishikesh Gavli, and executive secretary Ravindra Manvatkar. Patron members of CMIA Rajendra Darda and Karan Darda played a key role in organizing the meeting.