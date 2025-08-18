CMIA unveils roadmap for IT hub, skill development and defence cluster

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) has unveiled a roadmap to establish an IT park, a defence cluster, and a skill development training centre, aiming to transform Marathwada’s industrial landscape.

At a press conference on Monday, CMIA president Utsav Machhar said the chamber has sought 100 acres at Bidkin-Auric for an exclusive IT park and proposed a skill development centre to prepare youth for emerging industries. He added that Toyota and JSW will begin production in Auric within the next two to three years, generating a major demand for trained manpower. “The Skill Development Centre will bridge this gap by training local youth as per industry needs. A proposal has been submitted to the union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship,” Machhar said. Expanding its vision, CMIA also pitched for a Defence Cluster with a demand for 1,000 acres, hoping to integrate the region into the proposed Maharashtra Defence Corridor. Vice president Atharveshraj Nandawat confirmed a positive response from the state government. To boost trade, CMIA launched the Marathwada Exporters Forum (MEF), connecting local industries with global markets through trade fairs and government representation. “This platform will create new export opportunities for Marathwada,” said Rushikesh Jaju, head of the Trade Facilitation Cell. On the IT front, secretary Mihir Soundalgekar said that inputs from 67 local IT firms are being compiled to prepare a detailed report for union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, positioning Sambhajinagar as a tier-2 IT hub. The chamber also announced initiatives for women entrepreneurs. CA Soham Kotak, head of the Women Entrepreneurship Cell, said programmes are planned to familiarise women leaders with AI and emerging technologies. CMIA leaders concluded that these initiatives would strengthen Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s identity as a hub of industry, innovation, and entrepreneurship.