CMIA urges Air India to improve flight connectivity

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Milind Neverekar, National Head (Corporate Sales, India) of Air India and Air India Express, visited the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) office on Tuesday.

During the meeting, CMIA office-bearers demanded a morning or evening flight to Mumbai, direct services to Bengaluru, improved connectivity to Pune and Chennai, night parking facilities at the airport, as well as the introduction of international flights and air cargo services. CMIA also made a presentation on the status of flight services over the past three years.

Neverekar responded positively, assuring that CMIA’s suggestions would be placed before the route planning team. He added that the Air India group has purchased new aircraft, which will be inducted into the fleet in phases starting this year, thereby supporting the launch of services from new destinations.

CMIA President Utsav Machhar said,“Over the past year, investments worth over ₹1 lakh crore have been made in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. In the coming years, as production begins, large-scale employment will be generated. This will create a huge demand for better air connectivity. Direct flights to Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, as well as tourist destinations like Rajasthan, Varanasi, and Kolkata, are essential from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.”

The meeting was also attended by CMIA treasurer Saurabh Challani, Rishikesh Gawli, Aniket Patil, Ravish Soni, Ravindra Manvatkar, and Shomil Sonawane from Air India.