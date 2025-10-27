CMIA urges tesla to consider Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for Starlink gateway station

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) has urged Tesla Motors, Inc., USA, through letter to consider Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, as one of the locations for its proposed Starlink satellite communication gateway stations in India on Monday.

In a letter addressed to Tesla, CMIA highlighted that the Marathwada region, through its apex industry body representing over 750 industries from MSMEs to multinational corporations has been instrumental in driving industrial growth and attracting major investments for over 57 years. City is full of big shots like Toyota Kirloskar Motors and Ather Energy to Maharashtra Industrial Township Limited (AURIC), one of India’s most advanced greenfield smart industrial cities. The region, it said, has witnessed investments exceeding USD 11.5 billion, with thriving sectors including automobile, pharmaceuticals, steel, breweries, and agri-based industries. Given these advantages, CMIA emphasized that Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) offers an ideal location for one of the nine proposed Starlink gateway earth stations across India, which are currently planned in cities like Mumbai, Noida, Chandigarh, Kolkata, and Lucknow. CMIA has expressed confidence that locating a Starlink gateway in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar would further enhance connectivity and strengthen India’s satellite communication infrastructure.