CMIA’s efforts of 18-month bear fruits; Chh Sambhajinagar attracts landmark Rs 20,000 crore Toyota investment

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chamber of Marathwada Industry and Agriculture’s (CMIA) persistent efforts towards fostering industrial growth and attracting new investment in Marathwada have achieved a great success. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Maharashtra government and Toyota Kirloskar Motors (TKM) Group, marking an investment of approximately ₹20,000 crores, which is expected to create substantial direct employment opportunities for around 8,000 people.

The initiative, led by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, played a pivotal role in bringing this investment to Marathwada. During the meeting in Mumbai, DCM Fadnavis praised housing minister Atul Save and team CMIA for their dedicated efforts in representing the Marathwada’s interests, and mentioned them as brand ambassadors of the region. Minister Atul Save and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Bhagwat Karad actively pursued governmental support for this major investment. They provided guidance at every step of this significant initiative, ensuring proper channels were followed. CMIA’s patron member Ravi Machhar played a pivotal role.

Spirited efforts by young team

For the past 18 months, CMIA has been trying to bring Toyota Kirloskar Motors project to AURIC, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. CMIA past president Nitin Gupta sparked and set in motion the initiative which was further propelled by the concerted efforts of immediate past president Dushyant Patil, president Arpit Save, vice-president Utsav Machhar and hon. secretary Atharveshraj Nandawat.

The young team of CMIA took the initiative to visit the representatives of the company more than 10 times during this period in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Actual industrial ecosystem, infrastructure, airport, its educational institutions, skill institutes, health services, newly developing residential projects were shown to the company representatives by traveling with them for more than 250 kms in the city, convincing them how Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is suitable for this project.