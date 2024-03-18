CMIDC; WMIDC sans water supply on March 22

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) administration has raised an alert stating that there will be no water supply to the Waluj and Chikalthana Industrial Estates and their surroundings residential localities on March 22 as the administration will be replacing the 40-year-old damaged pipeline. The water supply will, however, be restored on March 23.

It may be noted that the MIDC administration supplies water to the industrial estates and its surrounding residential localities. The Cidco administration buys water from MIDC and supplies it to the residents of Cidco Waluj Mahanagar. Meanwhile, the 40-year-old pipeline laid between Brahmagavhan and the Water Treatment Plant (WTP), was damaged, on Saturday. The new pipeline will be laid by replacing the old one. “ The water supply will be stopped on March 22. It will be completed by late evening on Friday and then resume the water supply on March 23 early morning (6 am),” said the MIDC water supply officer Nitin Aslekar while speaking to the newspaper.