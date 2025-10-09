CM’s visit aims to spread false narrative of generous relief package for farmers

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A farmers’ march has been organised in the city on October 11 under the leadership of Shiv Sena party chief Uddhav Thackeray to demand loan waivers for farmers, ₹50,000 per hectare aid for those affected by excessive rainfall, and other demands. However, former Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council and Shiv Sena leader Ambadas Danve has criticised the government, alleging that the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister are visiting the city to spread a false narrative that a good package has been provided.

MLC Danve said,” The ₹31,600 crore relief package announced by the state government is deceptive and offers insufficient help to farmers. Hence the march is being held to demand loan waivers, retention of last year’s crop insurance criteria, and other such support to farmers.” The march will begin on October 11 at 11 am from Kranti Chowk, proceed via Paithan Gate and reach Gulmandi, where a public meeting will be held. The party chief will address the gathering, Danve said.

MP Sanjay Raut, MP Anil Desai, former MP Chandrakant Khaire, former minister Subhash Desai, and thousands of farmers are expected to participate in the agitation. When asked about the visit of CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde to the city coinciding with the march, Danve pointed out that as soon as the morcha was announced, the government hurriedly declared a package. The party chief is, however, visiting to support just demands of the farmers, while the CM and Deputy CM are visiting only for political meetings aimed at spreading a false narrative about the so-called “big package.”

Modi should inspect rain-affected areas – Khaire

Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire said, “ Four years ago, during a severe drought, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not visited Marathwada. At least now, in the wake of this excessive rainfall, the Prime Minister should inspect the affected areas so that he can understand the grave situation faced by the farmers, and announce a substantial relief package for them.”