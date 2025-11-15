CM’s visit to bring major traffic restrictions today

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and several senior leaders will arrive in the city on Sunday for the unveiling of a full-sized statue of former chief minister and Green Revolution pioneer Vasantrao Naik. Heavy footfall is expected at the Cidco Chowk inauguration ceremony, prompting the police to close the entire junction for all traffic from 11 am to 2 pm. Police commissioner sudhir hiremath has appealed to citizens to use alternate roads during this period.

Alternate routes announced

• Harsul → Jalna: Use Wockhardt T-point → Garware Ground → Kalagram → Prozone Mall → API Corner.

Harsul → Kranti Chowk (city): Turn right at Cidco N-1 Chowk (SBI Head Office), then proceed via Chishtiya Chowk → Central Naka → Seven Hills.

• Kranti Chowk → Chikalthana: Use the Cidco flyover.

Kranti Chowk → Harsul / Cidco Bus Stand: Travel via Hotel Ramgiri Corner → Connaught Place → N-1 Chowk.

• Jaybhavani Nagar → Cidco Bus Stand / High Court / Kranti Chowk: Turn left from Kamgar Chowk, then take the High Court → Seven Hills route.

Jaybhavani Nagar → Mukundwadi / Jalna: Turn right from Kamgar Chowk and use the N-2 Ground → Bhawani Petrol Pump route.

• Chikalthana → Cidco / Harsul: Use the ST Workshop route (Lupin Company Road), then turn left toward the Mahindra showroom and continue via Kalagram

Vehicles entering the city: Use the Cidco flyover.