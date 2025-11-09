CNG Rickshaw bursts into flames on Waluj–Golwadi road

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Panic gripped commuters near Golwadi Phata on Sunday morning when a CNG-powered passenger rickshaw suddenly caught fire while traveling from Waluj MIDC to the city. Thanks to the driver’s presence of mind, all passengers escaped safely, though a few suffered minor burns.

The incident occurred around 9.45 am when flames erupted from the rickshaw (MH-20 EF-3050) mid-route. The driver immediately steered the vehicle to the roadside and helped passengers out before the fire spread. Eyewitnesses said the blaze intensified quickly, reducing the rickshaw to ashes within minutes. Waluj traffic officer Imran Attar swiftly diverted vehicles and cleared the road amid fears of a CNG explosion. Fire brigade personnel Wasim Pathan, Atul Banker, Kiran Pagote, Rawsahab Jadhav, Rawsahab Wakale, and driver Manoj Rathod reached the spot and extinguished the fire. Thick smoke caused a brief traffic jam, but police soon restored normal movement. No formal complaint has been filed so far, police said.