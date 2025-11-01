CNG vehicles triple in three years but how many pass hydro testing?

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

With rising fuel prices, more citizens are shifting to CNG vehicles, causing their numbers to triple in the past three years. However, authorities warn that many of these vehicles are skipping mandatory hydro testing, putting passengers at serious risk.

At several CNG refueling stations, staff reportedly fill gas without checking the cylinder’s fitness certificate. Faulty or rusted cylinders, when filled under high pressure, can explode turning negligence into potential tragedy.

Over 12,000 CNG vehicles in city

The city currently has 12,845 petrol-plus-CNG vehicles and 18 vehicles running solely on CNG.

Hydro test compulsory every three years

As per RTO rules, each CNG cylinder must undergo hydro testing every three years. Vehicles operating without valid fitness certificates face strict action from the Regional Transport Office (RTO).

What happens during hydro testing?

In this process, the cylinder is filled with liquid at a set pressure to detect leaks, rust, or cracks and assess its capacity. After a successful test, the RTO issues a new fitness certificate.

“Hydro test is checked during vehicle passing and fitness renewal,”

said Vijay Kathole, Regional Transport Officer, emphasizing that safety inspections are mandatory to prevent accidents caused by neglected cylinders.