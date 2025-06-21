Co-accused woman granted anticipatory bail by Aurangabad bench in theft case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A woman co-accused in a robbery and theft case involving Rs 11 lakh has been granted conditional anticipatory bail by the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court.

In 2024, police had arrested the woman’s son in connection with a robbery amounting to Rs 11 lakh that took place in the jurisdiction of Satara police station. During investigation, police seized gold ornaments from the woman’s possession, following which she was named a co-accused in the case. To avoid arrest, she had initially filed for anticipatory bail before the Sessions Court, which rejected her plea. Subsequently, an appeal was filed in the High Court through advocate Nisargraj B. Garje. During the hearing, the defence argued that the woman was not present at the crime scene at the time of the incident and had no direct involvement in the offence. It was also pointed out that the main accused her son had already been granted bail. However, the prosecution opposed the bail plea, citing the seriousness of the crime. After hearing both sides, the court granted the woman conditional anticipatory bail on a personal bond of Rs 20,000.