Co-passenger women steal elderly woman’s jewellery

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two women travelling as co-passengers in an autorickshaw allegedly stole gold ornaments worth 2.5 tolas from a 71-year-old woman’s bag on Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred between Zhalta Phata and Ayyappa Temple on the bypass. A case has been registered at Satara police station. According to police, complainant Pushpa Saraf, a resident of Dattnagar, had boarded a rickshaw from Zhalta Phata to return home. Two unknown women were already seated inside. Pushpa’s purse carried a two-tola gold chain and a five-gram ring. During the ride, the women allegedly stole the ornaments without her noticing and got down midway. Pushpa realised the theft soon after and lodged a complaint.