Co-passenger women steal elderly woman’s jewellery
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: August 31, 2025 22:00 IST2025-08-31T22:00:09+5:302025-08-31T22:00:09+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Two women travelling as co-passengers in an autorickshaw allegedly stole gold ornaments worth 2.5 tolas from a 71-year-old woman’s bag on Friday afternoon.
The incident occurred between Zhalta Phata and Ayyappa Temple on the bypass. A case has been registered at Satara police station. According to police, complainant Pushpa Saraf, a resident of Dattnagar, had boarded a rickshaw from Zhalta Phata to return home. Two unknown women were already seated inside. Pushpa's purse carried a two-tola gold chain and a five-gram ring. During the ride, the women allegedly stole the ornaments without her noticing and got down midway. Pushpa realised the theft soon after and lodged a complaint.