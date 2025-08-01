Coal ash from chemical unit chokes Shendra businesses

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Over 20 small-scale entrepreneurs in Sector D, Shendra MIDC, are facing labour issues as coal ash from a nearby chemical company’s boiler continues to affect workers’ health. The dark ash is causing skin and eye irritation, prompting many labourers to quit. Despite repeated complaints by entrepreneur Abdul Razzak, the company has taken no action. Entrepreneurs have urged the Pollution Control Board and local administration to intervene immediately.