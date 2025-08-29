Coffee and Kiwi Modaks for beloved Bappa

This Ganeshotsav, 21 flavors of Modaks hit the market

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Beloved Lord Ganesha is fond of modaks. That is why, during the ten days of Ganeshotsav, devotees offer modaks as naivedya (sacred offering) to Bappa and later relish the prasad. This year, as many as 21 flavors of modaks have entered the market, with the unique “Coffee Kiwi Modak” standing out as a novelty.

When one thinks of modaks, most people only know about steamed (ukadiche), fried, or mawa modaks. But this year, innovative ready-made modaks are available in the market.

Which Modak will you offer as Naivedya?

The market has a wide range: Mawa Kesar Modak, Mathura, Mawa Blackcurrant, Mawa Orange, Mawa Malai, Mawa Gulkand, Mawa Mango, Mawa Coconut, Mawa Chocolate, Mawa Pineapple, Motichoor, Kaju Pista, Kaju Strawberry, Special Coffee, Special Almond, Coffee Kiwi, Kaju Rose, Mawa 2-in-1, and three more new varieties.

Modaks with a ‘Different’ taste

Sweet seller Vipul Mugdiya said, “Every year, Ganesh devotees ask what’s new in modaks. For them, we’ve introduced modaks with ‘a slightly different’ taste.” Prices range from ₹700 to ₹1,500 per kg.

On the occasion of Ganeshotsav, 21 different flavored modaks have arrived in the market for beloved Bappa.