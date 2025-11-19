Cold deepens in city: Mercury hits 10.5°C

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

City is shivering as November records a steady fall in minimum temperatures. On Tuesday, November 18, the city recorded a low of 10.6°C and a high of 27.7°C. By Wednesday, November 19, the mercury dipped further to 10.5°C, with the day reaching 30.2°C the season’s lowest so far. Morning winds bring a sharp chill, while the daytime sun feels mild and dry. Evenings are increasingly cold. Meteorologists warn that the city will experience a harsher cold wave from November 22 to 23. This month has broken records for minimum temperatures. On November 2, the city recorded a high of 32°C and a low of 22°C. By November 9, the maximum dropped to 30.4°C, and on November 12, the minimum fell to 12.8°C. In just ten days, the night temperature fell by nearly three degrees.