Cold intensifies as temperature drops to 12.5 degrees

Aurangabad, Jan 13:

The city has been experiencing severe cold for the last four days, with a minimum temperature of 12.5 degrees Celsius recorded at Chikalthana observatory in Aurangabad on Thursday.

Due to heavy rains in the city this year, the cold has intensified. However, the citizens are experiencing constant fluctuations in temperature. A cold wave has gripped the city for the past four days. Extreme cold also makes it difficult to step out of the house at night and in the morning. Citizens have to wear warm clothes all day long. Many can be seen standing in the sun at noon to get warm. Climate change is causing many to become ill. Therefore, due to the increasing cold, special care is being given to the senior citizens and children.