Cold wave grips city ; Temperature dips to 11.8°C

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The city has been experiencing a steady drop in minimum temperature for the past week. After recording a low of 12.8°C on Sunday, November 9, the temperature fell by another degree on Monday, November 10, reaching 11.8°C. The maximum temperature also dropped by one degree to 29.4°C. Cold winds were felt since morning, and this marks the lowest temperature of the season so far. The morning and evening chill has made residents shiver, with early walkers seen wearing warm clothes.

Temperature drops by 11°C in eight days

This November has recorded a significant drop in temperatures. On November 2, 2025, the maximum temperature was 32°C and the minimum was 22°C. By November 9, it fell to 30.4°C (max) and 12.8°C (min), and on November 10, it dropped further to 29.4°C (max) and 11.8°C (min) , a decline of 11°C in just eight days.