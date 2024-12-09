Cold wave returns after drop in temperature

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The cold wave which was reduced last week has returned. The minimum temperature dropped on Monday.

The weather remained cloudy last week due to the cyclone Fengal. There was also unseasonal rain in the city. This affected the temperature.

The atmosphere was humid. The maximum temperature reached 29.4 degrees Celsius on Monday. While the minimum temperature was 14.6 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature was 31.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday, while the minimum temperature was 19 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature dropped by 5 degrees in a day. Due to this, the number of cold wave days increased.