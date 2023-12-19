Cold winds increase the chill, temp at 15.9°C

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city and the surrounding areas are experiencing severe cold situations for the past three days. On Tuesday, the minimum temperature dropped to 15.9 degrees Celsius (°C) while the maximum temperature was reported at 25.6.

On Monday, the maximum temperature was 26.2°C, while the minimum was 15.4°C. On Sunday, the maximum temperature was 27°C, while the minimum temperature was 13.8°C. The chilly winds blowing all day long are making the citizens step out of the home only after wearing sweaters and jackets. The weather experts have predicted that the temperature may drop further in the coming days.