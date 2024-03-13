Collage, rangoli made on nature, village life, great leaders

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Youth created quality works of art in rangoli and collage competitions in the fine art category on Wednesday, the third day of the five-day State level youth festival Indradhush which is being held in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu).

In the morning session, 19 teams presented a collage competition on human beings, subjectivity and nature. There were 21 teams in the afternoon session. Both boys and girls seem busy in creating collages, forgetting hunger and thirst in the Fine Art Department.

In the Rangoli competition, eight boys along with girls made pictures of Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Basweshwar, a newly married girl, a farmer, people in traditional attires, the rising sun, the jungle, and evening life in the village through rangoli.

Dr Shirish Ambekar, Dr Gajanan Pehrekar, Saurabh Shirmane and Nikhil Rajvardhan made arrangements for the competition. The spot photography contest will be organised at the same venue on March 14.

Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, director of the Students Development Department Dr Kailas Ambhure, advisory committee member Dr Yogita Patil, Dr Bhaskar Sathe, adv Arind Kendre, Dr Chatrabhuj Godbole and others visited the stage. They lauded the young artists.

Sunil Deshpande, Manipadma Harshwardhan and Rajesh Kamble were judges for the college competition while Shrinivas Patki, Chitragandha Sutar and Charudutta Pande judged the rangoli contest.