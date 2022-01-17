Collector asks machinery concerned to be in touch with home quarantine patients

Aurangabad, Jan 17:

District Collector Sunil Chavan instructed the concerned agencies to guide Covid patients from rural areas about medicines and be in touch with them regularly.

He was speaking in the District Disaster Management Authority meeting held at the district collectorate under his chairmanship on Monday.

He said that the number of Covid patients in the district is increasing, but, the figure of patients being admitted to hospitals is low.

“Many patients are being treated in home isolation. Patients undergoing treatment in the city are being contacted regularly through the control room of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). Similarly, alertness should be maintained in rural areas as well,” said the District Collector.

He said that analysis of patients found from January 1 to 16 should be done and reports of urban and rural areas patients should be submitted.

“All machinery should work as per the ICMR guidelines. Everyone should also participate in the vaccination and achieve its target,” he said.

The District Collector also appealed to the citizens who are waiting for the second dose, to take it immediately. Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Nilesh Gatne, Additional Collector Dr Anant Gavhane, Deputy Collector Mandar Vaidya, Sangeeta Sanap, Sangeeta Chavan, AMC Health officer Dr Paras Mandalecha and others were present.