Collector implements measures to curb wrong certifications by Gram Sevaks and RDOs

To curb incorrect certification of Gaothan area

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In an effort to tackle the issuance of incorrect Gaothan certificates by Gram Sevaks and Rural Development Officers (RDOs), District collector Astik Kumar Pandey has taken decisive action. These certificates falsely indicate that individuals have income in their original village, leading to thousands of improper registrations in Gaothan, including areas adjacent to the city.

To address this issue, the collector has made it mandatory for individuals to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Talathi and circle officers before receiving a certificate. Furthermore, Pandey has ordered legal action to be taken against those involved in registration without the required NOC.

The prevalence of property registrations based on erroneous certificates has been a cause for concern. Despite properties being located in the urban areas, many Gram Sevaks and RDOs have been abusing their authority by providing Gaothan certificates indicating otherwise. This fraudulent practice has resulted in the registration of properties based on false information. Similar plotting activities have been observed in villages neighboring the city, prompting the secondary registrar to bring this matter to the attention of the district collector.