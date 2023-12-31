Collector office sparks concern over electricity wastage

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The collector office in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has come under fire for its lax attitude towards electricity conservation. According to a recent inspection, fans, tubelights, and computers are routinely left running throughout the day, even during lunch breaks when the office is deserted. Worryingly, staff seem oblivious to the issue, prompting concerns about unnecessary electricity wastage.

Despite having an electricity bill within the modest range of Rs 1 lakh per month and benefiting from the use of solar panels, the office's practices raise questions about its commitment to efficient energy management. This apparent disregard for conservation goes against the grain of environmental sustainability efforts and puts a strain on public resources.

Responding to the criticism, resident deputy collector Janardhan Vidhate acknowledged the issue and assured that regular instructions are given to avoid wastage of electricity. He further stated that the situation will be closely monitored and notified to the staff.