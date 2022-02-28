Collector orders ASI to allow entry in monuments through offline tickets

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Feb 28:

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) chairman and district collector Sunil Chavan today has granted permission to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) allowing entry to tourists visiting any monuments in the district through offline and online tickets.

"The process of procuring online tickets to enter any monument in the district was discouraging the tourists from visiting them. Hence, the ASI has been asked to resume entry to tourists through offline and online tickets. Now, it will be up to the tourists to choose the option as per his/her convenience," pointed out the district collector.

As reported earlier, all the tourist places and heritage monuments had re-opened in the district from February 2. They were closed for the visitors from January 8. The relaxations in the restrictions are granted by reviewing the status of the

pandemic situation. "Things are restoring towards normalcy. Hence the entry in the monuments through offline and online tickets will enhance the arrivals of the visitors to different monuments. Above all, they could visit without any

hesitation and burden at their convenience," said the DDMA chairman.

Tourism stakeholders thanked DDMA chief

Aurangabad First (Lokmat Times) has published the news highlighting that the tourists are upset due to the delay in launching of battery-operated buses at world heritage Ellora, in its local edition, on February 20. The ASI was active in introducing the service by February, but the private agency providing 20 battery buses was reluctant due to poor visitors strength at the monument. It was assumed that the major reason for the drop in tourists arrivals is due to online tickets. To get rid of the tedious procedure online, the tourists preferred to stay away from the monuments. Hence the tourism stakeholders had requested the DDMA and collector to allow entry through offline and online tickets as it will give a push to the tourism industry. Hence the tourism associates thanked the district administrator for taking decisions in the interest of tourists and tourism.

50 pc restrictions under consideration

The state government has permitted the re-opening of cinema halls, theatres, restaurants, swimming pools etc. with 50 per cent capacity. The restrictions upon marriage celebrations are also in effect. Meanwhile, the positivity rate has been dropped in the city and the district. Hence the DDMA is seeking permission from the state administration to grant further relaxations to them, it is learnt.

No celebrations this year

Maha Shivratri celebration has not taken place in the vicinity of Ellora's Grishneshwar Temple in the last two years. There will be no celebrations this year as well, said the collector. The state government has not yet fixed any policy in this regard. Meanwhile, it is unpredictable to say whether the celebrations related to Nathsashti (in the next month) and other festivals will be conducted or not, he clarified.