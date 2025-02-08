Collector orders relocation of liquor shop immediately

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Following strong opposition from the occupants of a housing society and to maintain law and order, the district collector has ordered the shifting of a licensed country liquor shop from the Waheguru Complex in Garkheda to another place. The shopkeeper has also been instructed to keep the shutter down till the completion of relocation.

The shop is situated at the entrance of the Waheguru Flat and Shop-owners Co-operative Housing Society. The schools, and computer institute are close to it, apart from the temple of Shree Swami Samarth. The women members are unable to step out of their homes due to the movements of drunkards in the periphery. The neighbouring shopkeepers are also bearing the brunt of the liquor shop. Hence the society president Ramchandra Dawalwar, secretary Adv Chandrakant Jadhav and other occupants were pursuing the demand of shifting the shop. Earlier, the state excise department’s inspector recorded the community statement. Later on, the hearing was held before the collector. Adv Jadhav represented the society’s core issue. Hence the collector after hearing the statements of both the parties gave the above order.