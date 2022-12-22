Collector orders removal of encroachment around Fort

Aurangabad: The district collector A K Pandey today visited the Daulatabad Fort and Ellora Caves and inspected the encroachments developed around them.

At the Fort, he ordered the encroachers to voluntarily remove their encroachments by December 31, 2022, or else the administration would initiate stern action against them.

The superintendent of police (SP) Manish Kalwaniya and the superintending archaeologist (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) Milan Kumar Chauley were also present on the occasion.

The collector’s visit to all the heritage monuments was in the backdrop of the G20 meeting and the visit of international delegations to the world heritage sites and other important tourist places in the district on February 13 and 14. Hence as a preparation for the visit, the collector wanted to ensure that the vicinity of all the monuments in the district is free from encroachments, well-maintained and clean.

In Ellora, the collector ordered making it mandatory for tourists to park vehicles in the parking bay developed by Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC). He also instructed the administration to provide alternate spaces after removing encroachments.

The collector and the SP also inspected the bypass road at Ellora and interacted with the local residents.