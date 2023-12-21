Collector urges health dept coordination for JN.1

District collector reviews preparedness

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Following the detection of JN.1 coronavirus variant cases in some Maharashtra cities, district collector Astik Kumar Pandey urged various health departments in the district to collaborate and ramp up preparedness.

The meeting was held after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's review of the state's medical preparedness on Thursday. Chairing the review meeting, Pandey emphasized the need for joint efforts by all health agencies to effectively tackle the situation. He stressed the importance of reviewing facilities, equipment, testing kits, medicines, and other essential supplies to ensure adequate resources are available in case of a JN.1 outbreak.

Pandey acknowledged the concerns surrounding the new variant but urged citizens to remain calm and take necessary precautions. He advised mask-wearing in crowded places and adherence to WHO guidelines for testing individuals exhibiting symptoms like cold, fever, and cough.

Zilla Parishad CEO Dr Vikas Meena, additional collector Dr Arvind Lokhande, district health officer Dr Abhay Dhanorkar, civil surgeon Dr Dayanand Motipavle and others were present.