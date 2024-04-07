Collector urges officials to celebrate elections with pride

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, district collector and returning officer Dilip Swami guided the employees and officials on the culmination of the two-day workshop in Bajajnagar.

Swami emphasized the importance of high voter turnout and enthusiastic participation in the democratic process. He urged officials to view the elections as a celebration of democracy and a moment of national pride. The training focused on maximizing voter turnout, particularly among new voters and those requiring special assistance. This includes facilitating voting at home, nursing homes, and polling stations for people above 85 years old, disabled voters, and those with medical conditions.

The workshop also provided hands-on training with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in 18 designated rooms. During the workshop, 28 polling officers were found absent. Collector Swami ordered strict action against them. Assistant returning officer Dr Suchita Shide, Satish Soni, Swaroop Kankal and others were present.