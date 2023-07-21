Collector urges vigilance in foothill settlements

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In the aftermath of the recent accident in Irshalwadi, Raigad district, authorities have issued a state-wide vigilance notice, particularly in villages situated at the foothills of hills. Collector Astik Kumar Pandey has directed municipal corporations, Zilla Parishad CEOs, Sub-divisional officers, and Tehsildars to take necessary precautions to address natural calamity risks. Focusing on hilly regions with villages near forts and temples, officials are advised to inspect mountain tops for cracks and implement preventive measures. The primary objective is to avert potential loss of life and property amid concerns of landslides and floods.