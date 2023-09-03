Colleges asked to create awareness on NEP

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) has asked the colleges to conduct various initiatives to create awareness of National Education Policy (NEP)-2020.

The University Grants Commission, Central and State governments issued orders to implement the NEP properly in the universities and colleges from the current academic year. The NEP Cell of the university adopted different resolutions.

They included creating ‘reels’ for awareness about the academic bank of credit, multiple entry and exit, the lifelong learning department encouraging the public for the policy implementation, the Extra Mural Department will have to prepare the list of expert teachers, the study centres will have to hold the awareness programmes. The registration issued a letter to the colleges for this purpose.