Colleges to reopen on July 9; varsity depts on June 27 ; new academic calendar released

Aurangabad, June 13:

The schedule of the new academic calendar for the affiliated undergraduate and postgraduate colleges, departments and sub-centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University for the academic year 2022-23 has been announced.

The Board of Deans of the university approved the annual calendar in May while vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole granted permission for its implementation a few days ago.

There are 440 UG and PG colleges in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts within the jurisdiction of the university. There are 52 departments on the city campus and Osmanabad-sub Centre of Bamu.

The university departments will resume teaching around 15 days before the colleges in the new academic calendar. The institutes will reopen on July 9 while for the university departments, it is June 27.

The academic calendar commences in mid-June every year. However, the academic year of the university and colleges was disturbed during the last two years because of the Covid outbreak. Each term is ahead by six months from the regular schedule. The university officers said that the efforts were being made to bring the academic calendar on a regular schedule gradually.

box

1st term for UG, PG colleges

--Colleges to reopen on July 9

--Admissions process to be implemented between July 9 and 20

--Teaching for second and third years (UG) and second-year (PG) to begin on July 21

--The last date to submit the eligibility form for students is July 30

-There will be a winter vacation from October 20 to November 3

--First-term examinations to be held between November 4 and 30

--The second term commencement on December 1.

Box

1st term calendar for depts

-- The admission process in departments, sub-centre from June 27 to July 15

--Teaching commences for second-year students on June 27

--Students can submit eligibility by July 30.

--There will be a winter vacation from October 20 to November 3

--First-term examinations from November 4 to 30.

--Next term begins on December 1.