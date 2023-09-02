Colleges & universities asked to remain present before PM-USHA panel

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The office of the State Project Directorate (SPD) asked the colleges and universities to remain present before the panel of Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA) on the given schedule.

The SPD is helping the universities and colleges to submit the proposals to the Central Government. Before this, the SPD employees will examine the proposal and documents.

The officers and employees of SPD will examine proposals and documents of universities and colleges from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed, Jalna, Dharashiv, Nanded, Latur, Hingoli and Parbhani at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on September 6.

It may be noted that Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) has submitted a proposal of Rs 120 crore under Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA). The office of the State Project Directorate invited proposals under PM USHA from the universities and colleges.

A ten-member university-level committee chaired by vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole was formed. The Bamu committee invited proposals from 48 departments from the city campus and Dharshiv sub-centre. The department heads from both campuses gave presentations to the university panel.

The components are- new and old projects for basic facilities, machinery and equipment required for academic section and training. In the projects, required materials, equipment and laboratory will be developed in view of the National Education Policy (NEP).