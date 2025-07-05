Colleges Without NAAC Grade Must Submit Monthly Progress Reports

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The colleges within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) which have not obtained a grade from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) will have to monthly progress report about the accreditation.

It may be noted that the administration of the university banned these undergraduate and postgraduate from admitting new students for the new academic year due to non-accreditation. However, the State Government recently gave six months to these types of colleges. Bamu took an affidavit of NAAC inspection in the next six months from the colleges which were also instructed to submit a monthly progress report about it.

Box

The university decided to stop first-year admissions in 233 colleges for non-assessment. It was claimed that action was taken against a large number of colleges. Out of the 486 colleges affiliated to the university, only 251 were to admit students for first-year admissions. When the government announced about six-month extension, the university had to withdraw the action against the colleges.