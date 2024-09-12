Com. Sitaram Yechury's attachment with city’s movement

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Comrade Sitaram Yechury had a close relationship with the city’s movement. He visited CITU Bhawan at Ajabnagar on October 1, 2023, and addressed a press conference.

After that, he went to Beed and unveiled a statue of Gangadharappa Burande at Shirsala near Parli. In 1998, Sitaram Yechury inaugurated the first floor of CITU Bhavan.

During the Covid period, he stopped visiting the city. The comrade delivered many lectures at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University. Youths were attracted to Sitaram Yechury's personality. Activists of the Left and reformist movement of the city expressed grief over his death.

CPM Tribute

With Sitaram Yechury's death, a pal of gloom has descended among party members and well-wishers across the country. Bhagwan Bhojane, Laxman Sakrudkar, Shrikant Phopse, Selvam Daniel, Bhausaheb Zirpe, Prakash Patil, Sachin Gandle, Rakhmaji Kamble, Sunil Rathod, Satish Kulkarni, Chaitali Paul, Babasaheb Wavalkar, Ajay Bhavalkar, Sulabha Munde and Mangal Thombare from CPM district unit expressed condolences.