Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks set to mesmerize skywatchers

Devil's comet will make rare appearance after 71 years

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The residents and skywatchers have a rare opportunity to witness 'Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks', also known as the ‘Devil's Comet,’ for the first time in 71 years. The comet, visible with binoculars now, is expected to become naked-eye visible between March 29 in the western sky after sunset.

According to Srinivas Aundhkar, director of the MGM APJ Abdul Kalam Astro and Space Science Centre, the comet's brightness will increase as it approaches the Sun, reaching its closest point on April 21. This celestial wanderer, approximately the size of Mount Everest, last dazzled observers in 1953 and won't return until 2095, owing to its 71.3-year orbital cycle. This event coincides with a total solar eclipse, creating a unique celestial spectacle. Organisations including Colors of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nisarg Mitra Mandal and Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti have appealed to be present for the programme.

Opportunity to see the spectacle

Nicknamed for its occasional horned appearance, the comet is roughly the size of Mount Everest. To help skywatchers get a glimpse, the MGM science center is hosting a special viewing event on March 29 from 6 pm to 8 pm near the Deogiri Fort ghat section. For more information, contact the MGM science center at 9850080577.