Comments of leaders on poll day

Shinde faction to have its own mayor: Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat

It was observed that the public voted overwhelmingly for us in the municipal corporation elections. Seeing this love from the voters, the Shinde faction will win more than 35 seats. Moreover, the Shinde faction will have its own mayor.

(Sanjay Shirsat, Guardian Minister).

Box

BJP to win more than 45 seats: Save

Voting for the Municipal Corporation was held enthusiastically. We are confident that we will be successful in this election. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is looking at this city as a developed city. Therefore, the voters must have shown faith in the BJP. We are confident that the BJP will win more than 45 seats.

(Atul Save, OBC Welfare Minister)

Box

Strike rate to be good

It is a little difficult to say how many seats we will get in this election. However, we worked very hard. Our strike rate will be higher. In the last election, 24 candidates were elected, and we expect more than that this year. The results are tomorrow, let's see what happens.

(Imtiaz Jaleel, State President, AIMIM)

Box

Support for any party excluding BJP

It is expected that a majority of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) candidates will be elected. In the Municipal corporation, we will support any party other than the BJP for the formation of a front. In the election, the BJP kept the Shinde faction hanging till the end. Therefore, if the Shinde faction claims the mayor's post, excluding the BJP, they will need our help. We will cooperate with them.

(Yogesh Ban, district observer, VBA)

Box

Election proved imp for party growth

We fielded 78 candidates in the Municipal Corporation elections. Of them, 12 to 14 candidates are in the fray. At least 6 to 7 of them will be victorious. In addition, the party workers and office bearers worked to take the party symbol to every ward. Therefore, this election has proved very important for the growth of the NCP Ajit Pawar party.

(Abhijeet Deshmukh, City President, NCP-AP)