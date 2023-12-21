Comments on Dr Prabhakar Mande’s death

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Dr Pramod Yeole (VC, Bamu): Padmashri Prabhakar Mande contributed a lot to the establishment of the Marathi Department at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu). Like V L Kulkarni, Mande also made an impression in a short period. His research in the fields of folk culture, literature, tradition and life created an influence throughout the state. We have lost Bhishmacharya of folk literature in the form of his death.

Principal Kautikrao Thale Patil (president, Marathwada Sahitya Parishad-(MSP): Padmashri Dr Mande was a scholar of folk literature, folk culture and caste culture of the first generation. Not only in Marathwada but in the entire State, he gave a direction to folk literature after Dr N D Nandapurkar. A scholar of folk literature was lost due to his death.

Dr F M. Shinde (veteran poet): Dr Mande was a teacher to my many students and me. His death is a shock to us. He used to teach in class with great enthusiasm. He was famous throughout the country as a great researcher of folk literature. Very few scholars have done basic research on folk literature and he was one of them.

Dr Dasu Vaidya (Head, Marathi Department, Bamu): Padmashri Dr Prabhakar Mande is widely known as a learned teacher, researcher and scholar of folk literature. The research and study done by him visiting the actual villages is precious even today. Even today the study of folk literature is incomplete without studying his books.